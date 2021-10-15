T20 World Cup 2021 | England may consider taking the knee during the showpiece event, says Chris Jordan

England pacer Chris Jordan has said that the England players are considering taking the knee before the start of their first game of the tournament against West Indies. England is the second team after the West Indies to take the knee to repeat the anti-racism gesture on October 23 in Dubai.

The first time both the teams took the knee was when West Indies toured England for the three-match Test series in 2020. Earlier that year, an African-American Goerge Floyd was murdered by a police officer which triggered the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement around the globe. Last time England took a knee was before their ODI game against Ireland in August 2020. However, they wore jerseys which sported messages such as anti-racism, anti-religious intolerance, anti-sexism and any other anti-discrimination during their two-match Test series against New Zealand at home in May this year. Jordan said that the team is considering taking a knee during the T20 WC.

“We’ll discuss it and if people feel strongly about, we’ll definitely do it. On the flipside, if we don’t, then we won’t,” Jordan was quoted as saying by Telegraph.

Earlier, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard has confirmed that his team will take the knee before every game during the tournament.

“From my knowledge at this present time, I think it’s something that we’re gonna continue because it’s something that we strongly believe in, as a team. Hopefully, we can just continue to show our support for something that I think is close to our hearts,” Pollard said.

“Everyone has their own opinions on racism and Black Lives Matter and all these things,” Pollard said.

“So, I can’t tell them what to do or expect anything because sometimes when you expect things from people you tend to get disappointed,” he said when asked if he expects England to repeat the gesture.

“Sometimes you just have to look at the man in the mirror and if we think it is something that is very very important to us, we will do it. And if the opposition thinks that as well — it’s up to them if they don’t.”