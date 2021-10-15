Pakistan U-19 player Zeeshan Malik suspended for not reporting spot-fixing approach to PCB

Today at 11:46 AM
PCB has provisionally suspended Zeeshan Malik for not reporting spot-fixing approach during the recently concluded National Championship. The player is suspended under Article 4.7.1 of its Anti-Corruption Code and would not be able to participate in any cricketing activities during investigation.
Zeeshan Malik was playing for Northern Punjab in National Championship which concluded on Wednesday and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won the title. Sialkot Stallions has been the most successful side in the tournament with 6 trophies to their name. Zeeshan Malik scored 123 runs in 5 matches and played an important role for the team in batting.
A similar case occurred with Umar Akmal in the as he had not reported a spot fixing approach in the Pakistan Super League. He had to pay a fine of 4.2 million rupees (Pakistani) to the PCB and was suspended from all cricketing activities from February 2020.
