IPL 2021 has been the most frustrating season to watch, says Sanjay Manjrekar

Today at 3:49 PM
Sanjay Manjrekar has stated that the IPL 2021 has produced some bizarre results and performances as there were a number of players who are currently out-of-form in the tournament. The former Indian cricketer further added that the ongoing season has been the most frustrating edition to watch.
Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021 final on Friday, October 15 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The 14th edition of the cash-rich league witnessed many ups and downs as few youngsters made the headlines, whereas a large number of experienced players struggled to find the momentum, and invited a lot of criticism during the tournament.
IPL 2021 saw the rise of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, and several other youngsters, whereas senior players like Ravichandran Ashwin, Eoin Morgan, and Hardik Pandya disappointed fans and their franchises in the tournament.
Sharing his views on the quality of cricket being played in IPL, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar stated that this season has produced some bizarre results and performances. He further added that the 14th edition of the IPL has been the most frustrating season to watch.
"I've followed the IPL very closely, but this has been a very unique IPL. Because we have seen some quality players, but we have also seen a large number of guys who are either ability-wise quite ordinary to begin with or players who are past their prime. So, we have seen a lot of those kinds of players in the IPL and we have seen some bizarre results and performances," Manjrekar said on ESPNcricinfo.
"You've got these very good players and then there is a huge chunk of out-of-form players, players past their prime and players with ability that you wonder they belong here. And that is the reason why we've seen so many bizarre ends and turn-arounds. This has been, for me, the most frustrating IPL to watch," he concluded.
