IPL 2021 has been the most frustrating season to watch, says Sanjay Manjrekar

Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021 final on Friday, October 15 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The 14th edition of the cash-rich league witnessed many ups and downs as few youngsters made the headlines, whereas a large number of experienced players struggled to find the momentum, and invited a lot of criticism during the tournament.

Sharing his views on the quality of cricket being played in IPL, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar stated that this season has produced some bizarre results and performances. He further added that the 14th edition of the IPL has been the most frustrating season to watch.

"I've followed the IPL very closely, but this has been a very unique IPL. Because we have seen some quality players, but we have also seen a large number of guys who are either ability-wise quite ordinary to begin with or players who are past their prime. So, we have seen a lot of those kinds of players in the IPL and we have seen some bizarre results and performances," Manjrekar said on ESPNcricinfo.