IPL 2021 | I would like to make Ravichandran Ashwin the captain of Delhi Capitals next year, says Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir has said that his choice for the skipper of Delhi Capitals will be Ravichandran Ashwin in the next season of the IPL. Ashwin has previously captained Punjab Kings for two seasons in 2018 and 2019 before he started playing for Delhi in 2020 and has been a premium spinner for the team.
Rishabh Pant led the Capitals as their first-choice skipper Shreyas Iyer was injured during the first leg of the IPL back in India. Although Iyer made a comeback in the second leg, the franchise decided to continue with Pant. As the two new teams will be added in the IPL 2022, a mega auction will be conducted which means teams may not be able to retain too many players from their current squads. In a discussion with ESPNcricinfo, Gambhir said that if Capitals decide to retain Ashwin, they can make him a captain.
"Look, I'm one of his biggest fans and he's one of the best spinners in the world. If you look at the overall line-up, it may be a bizarre call maybe and only I can think about this... but if I was there, I would like to make him the captain of Delhi Capitals next year," Gambhir said.
Meanwhile, Virendra Sehwag was also asked on Cricbuzz whether Ashwin could be the captain for Capitals to which he said they should retain Pant as captain if they don’t find a better replacement.
"DC should absolutely retain Rishabh Pant," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz. "But regarding captaincy, we don't know which players the franchise will be able to buy in the auctions. So depending on that, if they get a better option to lead the team, then it is okay, but if they don't, then they already have Pant, who has learnt a lot this season," Sehwag signed off.
