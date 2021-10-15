IPL 2021 | I would like to make Ravichandran Ashwin the captain of Delhi Capitals next year, says Gautam Gambhir

Rishabh Pant led the Capitals as their first-choice skipper Shreyas Iyer was injured during the first leg of the IPL back in India. Although Iyer made a comeback in the second leg, the franchise decided to continue with Pant. As the two new teams will be added in the IPL 2022, a mega auction will be conducted which means teams may not be able to retain too many players from their current squads. In a discussion with ESPNcricinfo, Gambhir said that if Capitals decide to retain Ashwin, they can make him a captain.