IPL 2021 Final | Twitter reacts as Faf du Plessis sizzles vs KKR, narrowly misses Orange Cap

Faf du Plessis stroked a 59-ball 86 to propel the Chennai Super Kings to 192/3 against the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021 final in Dubai on Friday. Du Plessis narrowly missed the Orange cap to his fellow opener Ruturaj Gaikwad who became the youngest in IPL history to claim the honour.
Faf du Plessis reserved his best for the final in a highly impressive IPL 2021 campaign, giving Kolkata Knight Riders a run around with a 59-ball 86. His innings included seven fours and three sixes, and took his season tally to 633, marginally behind his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad, who finished with 635 runs at 45.36.
Du Plessis was lucky to have survived a stumping chance when just on 2, as Dinesh Karthik failed to collect the ball after the batter was decieved by Shakib Al Hasan in the third over of the innings.
Gaikwad (32 off 27), Robin Uthappa (31 off 15) and Moeen Ali played fine supporting roles, as CSK finished at 192/3 after Eoin Morgan opted to bowl.
Sunil Narine was the pick of the bowlers for KKR, returning 2/26 from four overs.
Interestingly, KKR is the only team to have successfully chased down a 190-plus target in an IPL final, having achieved the feat in each of their two appearances in 2012 and 2014 respectively.
Ruturaj Gaikwad becomes the youngest to win the orange cap in IPL history. 🦁💛#WhistlePodu #IPL2021 @MSDhoni— DHONIsm™ 🦁❤️ (@DHONIism) October 15, 2021
Harsha: Do you know Faf was one boundary away to win orange cap?— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) October 15, 2021
Ruturaj: No I want him to hit a six so that team gets six extra runs.
#Gamechanger— Santhosh Krishnan (@santhoshpad269) October 15, 2021
In the IPL session many game changer came but today match @robbinuthappa did a excellent game changer 31 of 15 balls
Momentum followed after Rutu wicket #CSKvsKKR #IPLFinal
Robbie showing his 2014 vibes here. #robbinuthappa #CSKvsKKR— Amol (@amolg0338) October 15, 2021
Robbin Uthappa use to play for the #KKR today he is dhoing #KKR 😅👏🔥— _J@$$ie_Boy_ (@W2_JASSI) October 15, 2021
This is robbin Uthappa from KKR edition.#CSKvsKKR #Csk #WhistlePodu #Yellove #RobbinUthappa— Potterwatch (@__sportsaddict7) October 15, 2021
Faf-du-Plessis be like:👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/22GsaINSu8— Akhil (@whos_thatwriter) October 15, 2021
#FafDuPlessis #Csk @faf1307 @ChennaiIPL #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/MSeqxOCAUn— ટ્વીટર યોદ્ધા (@Bhavik1699) October 15, 2021
we believe in faf du plessis supremacy— HBD Deep! (@behroopiyaa) October 15, 2021
COMMON!!— 🍎aur🧘 (@MaiRubinakifan) October 15, 2021
Dhoni batting 😭😭😭😭 Ali bhai— CSK விவேஹா✌🏻💛🔥 (@TheLadyBeast_) October 15, 2021
