IPL 2021 Final | Twitter reacts as Chennai Super Kings storm past Kolkata Knight Riders to clinch fourth IPL title

Yesterday at 11:43 PM
Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer gave Kolkata Knight Riders a flying start in their run-chase of 193, but Chennai Super Kings clawed their way back to register a convincing 27-run win to clinch the IPL 2021 title in Dubai on Friday, October 15. It was the fourth title for the MS Dhoni led side.
Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer both scored fifties, the latter playing the aggressor in a 64-ball 91 opening partnership in Kolkata Knight Riders’ run-chase of 193. However, Chennai Super Kings managed to script a dramatic turnaround to restrict KKR to 165/9 and clinch a title-winning 27-run win.
Shardul Thakur was the pick of the bowlers with 3/38, while Josh Hazlewood and Ravindra Jadeja bagged a couple each. Dwayne Bravo could be labelled as the unsung hero, as he conceded just eight runs in his first two overs against Gill and Iyer and eventually finished with 1/29.
Earlier, Faf du Plessis’ fluent 59-ball 86 propelled CSK to 192/3, after Eoin Morgan opted to bowl. Ruturaj Gaikwad (32 off 27) became the youngest batsman ever to claim the IPL Orange cap, while Robin Uthappa (31 off 15) and Moeen Ali (37* off 20) too, played their parts.
It was the fourth IPL title for the MS Dhoni led side, in 12 years of their participation.
Thala da!🔥
#Thala proved it again! What a comeback from #csk🔥💯— SportsCafe (@IndiaSportscafe) October 15, 2021
.
Sheer dominance from #Yellove , Well deserved title🏆#IPLFinal #IPL2O21 #IPL #CSKvsKKR #KKRvsCSK #KKR #CSKvKKR #IPLinUAE #IPL2021Final #MSDhoni #msdians #chennaisuperkings pic.twitter.com/H6HsfqARvr
CSK fans are gonna live like Legends till next IPL!
Congrats CSK #WhistlePodu#MAHI#CSKvsKKR #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/i7hxlzl45R— A R J U N 🐦 (@ArJuNrAo2000) October 15, 2021
What a moment here!❤️
CSK won 😭❤️#CSKvKKR #CSK #Yellove pic.twitter.com/u26plR13OG— Roshni 🇮🇳 (@ConfusedRoshni) October 15, 2021
It's an easy job for Thala side!
@ChennaiIPL Won The 4th IPL TROPHY !!!— karthick💛Csk💛 (@siva_karthick7s) October 15, 2021
2021 IPL CHAMPIONS !!!!!!!
😍😍🤩🤩🥺🥺🙏🏻🙏🏻
Vaa Saamy..!!!!!!!#CSK #IPLFinal @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/nBnQRAlT18
Mr. Cool at his best!
Ms Dhoni is the Boss someone who knows to win in crunch situations.— Ash Rockzz 🇮🇳 🔱 🕉 ⚔ 🔥⚡ (@Ash_Rokzz23) October 15, 2021
He is arguably Indias greatest captain the game has ever seen.
Won 3 Titles for Csk, won Champions trophy, T20 worldcup, 50 over worldcup as India 🇮🇳 captain.
Hope his experience makes Virat Kohli win a cup.
What a comeback!🔥🏆🎉
CSK WON IPL 2021 😭🏆🎉— 𝙎𝙝𝙪𝙗𝙝 (@kadaipaneeeer) October 15, 2021
Goosebumps!😭🥺♥️
We won !!— shravi | CSK 💛 (@shravi_tweets) October 15, 2021
The men in yellow. The boys are back. Well played boys 😭🥺♥️🧿 #CSKvKKR #CSK #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/ug0wKMM8ce
All the prayers worked for csk!
We won Thala we won @ChennaiIPL 💛💥🔥#CSK #Yellove forever pic.twitter.com/nsgDzBJC4k— R (@Mr_Devil_R) October 15, 2021
Hahaha! Accurate🔥
#IPLFinal #CSKvKKR #CSK #KKR— Divesh (@SablaniaDivesh) October 15, 2021
Someone - How many #IPL Trophies CSK won..??
CSK fan : pic.twitter.com/gApbxNtmhX
That's Thala Dhoni for you!
Thalaivaaaaa Love You @dhanushkraja— Dhanush Rithik (@dhanush_rithik) October 15, 2021
We Won CSK Parambarai 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #CSK https://t.co/x7ERfddEwX pic.twitter.com/kxbSpK73iZ
