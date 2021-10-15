 user tracker image
    IPL 2021 Final | Twitter reacts as Chennai Super Kings storm past Kolkata Knight Riders to clinch fourth IPL title

    Chennai Super KIngs defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai to clinch their fourth IPL title

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:43 PM

    Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer gave Kolkata Knight Riders a flying start in their run-chase of 193, but Chennai Super Kings clawed their way back to register a convincing 27-run win to clinch the IPL 2021 title in Dubai on Friday, October 15. It was the fourth title for the MS Dhoni led side.

    Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer both scored fifties, the latter playing the aggressor in a 64-ball 91 opening partnership in Kolkata Knight Riders’ run-chase of 193. However, Chennai Super Kings managed to script a dramatic turnaround to restrict KKR to 165/9 and clinch a title-winning 27-run win. 

    Shardul Thakur was the pick of the bowlers with 3/38, while Josh Hazlewood and Ravindra Jadeja bagged a couple each. Dwayne Bravo could be labelled as the unsung hero, as he conceded just eight runs in his first two overs against Gill and Iyer and eventually finished with 1/29.

    Earlier, Faf du Plessis’ fluent 59-ball 86 propelled CSK to 192/3, after Eoin Morgan opted to bowl. Ruturaj Gaikwad (32 off 27) became the youngest batsman ever to claim the IPL Orange cap, while Robin Uthappa (31 off 15) and Moeen Ali (37* off 20) too, played their parts.

    It was the fourth IPL title for the MS Dhoni led side, in 12 years of their participation.

    Thala da!🔥

    CSK fans are gonna live like Legends till next IPL!

    What a moment here!❤️ 

    It's an easy job for Thala side!

    Mr. Cool at his best!

    What a comeback!🔥🏆🎉

    Goosebumps!😭🥺♥️

    All the prayers worked for csk!

    Hahaha! Accurate🔥

    That's Thala Dhoni for you!

