IPL 2021 Final | Twitter reacts as ball hits spidercam cable to give Shubman Gill a reprieve

Yesterday at 10:48 PM
Ambati Rayudu took a fine running catch near the cow-corner boundary, as Shumban Gill skied an attempted slog-sweep off Ravindra Jadeja in the 2021 IPL final on Friday. However, much to Chennai Super Kings’ disappointment, it was ruled a dead-ball as the white thing had hit the spidercam cable.
The incident occured in the 10th over of Kolkata Knight Riders’ run-chase of 193, with Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill going strong, having added 79 from 9.2 overs at that point. Jadeja dropped one back-of-a-length, and Gill went for a heave across the line only to mistime it high up in the air. Ambati Rayudu sprinted to his left and took a fine running catch before the drama unfolded.
On field umpires Nitin Menon and Richard Illingworth signalled the batsman to wait, and the replays indicated that the ball had hit the spidercam cable during its trajectory before heading to Rayudu. The ball was ruled dead and Gill continued to bat.
According to MCC laws of cricket, the ball is deemed dead if it hits the spidercam or its cable during its trajectory, irrespective of the eventual result.
MS Dhoni has been critical of the rule and the use of spider cameras in the past. "I have always felt there is a need for balance. At the end of the day it is a spectator sport, people watching on television, but at the same time four runs can matter, especially when it is a close game,” he had said during India’s tour of Australia in 2016.
CSK didn’t have to wait much long for a breakthrough, as they managed to get Iyer (50), Nitish Rana (0) and Sunil Narine (2) within a space of five balls. Gill was eventually trapped leg-before by Deepak Chahar for a 43-ball 51.
Earlier, Faf du Plessis’ fluent 59-ball 86 propelled CSK to 192/3 after Eoin Morgan opted to bowl.
Pure luck for Shubman Gill here!
October 15, 2021
Spiderman just sent Spidercam to save crucial wkt!
Spidercam spidercam you saved @ShubmanGill from getting out.. ☺🧐#cskvskkr2021 #final #VIVOIPL2021 #Cricket #IPL2021Final— Sameer Singh (@sameer_singh_22) October 15, 2021
Rolf! :D :D
#DelhiCapitals didn't qualify for the final but Pant is still making his impact via the spider cam.#IPLFinal #CSKvsKKR #SpiderCam #SpiderManPant— cricshastri (@CricketShastri) October 15, 2021
Tough one for CSK fans
Get your spidercam out of the fucking game @StarSportsIndia. You robbed a wicket out of #CSK #IPL2O21 #KKRvsCSK— BharathKumar Arasu (@bharathkumaarr) October 15, 2021
Gotta give a thought!
#spidercam should be ban from cricket#IPL2021Final #IPL2O21— Vaidyaraj Singh (@SinghVaidyaraj) October 15, 2021
Is it gonna cost now?
Spidercam-spiderman— CisMEisC (@KhoyaKhoyaMoon) October 15, 2021
Aisi situation me itna dimaag kaha se chalta bc 😭
What a day for him in final game!
Shubman Gill lucky as f*ck. Was absolutely out but that f*ckin spidercam😭— Vansh Korat (@vansh_korat) October 15, 2021
Hahaha!
What The Funny ? #Wire ?#SpiderCam cancelled the #ShubmanGill Wicket... 🧐#CSK #UAE #Dubai#Whistlepodu #Yellove#IPL2021 #IPLFinal #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/cGEPHMobDj— Sanjay jat (@_r_s_jat) October 15, 2021
Spidercam comes to Gill's rescue!
bhenchod im looking for spidercam when the ball's in the air— gordon (@gordonramashray) October 15, 2021
Nope not really! :P :P
SpiderMan is it you?— Raahi Jonathan (@raahijonathan) October 15, 2021
Oh its the SpiderCam 😅#IPL2021Final #KKR #CSK #cskvskkr2021
