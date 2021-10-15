IPL 2021 Final | MS Dhoni has performed better than Eoin Morgan in the tournament, says Gautam Gambhir

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been qualified for the IPL 2021 final. The Chennai-based franchise defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by four wickets in Qualifier 1 and marched directly to the finals. Whereas, the Kolkata-based franchise thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets in the Eliminator and entered Qualifier 2. The Rishabh Pant -led side could not make use of their second chance to seal their spot in the finals and suffered a three-wicket defeat against the KKR.

However, the captains of CSK and KKR failed to score big knocks for the team. Dhoni has only managed only 114 runs from 15 matches at an average of 16.28, and Morgan has scored only 129 runs from 16 matches at an average of 11.72. But, the CSK captain unleashed his batting skills against DC in Qualifier 1, and scored an unbeaten 18 off 6 balls with three fours and a maximum, which helped his side to play their ninth IPL final.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer, Gautam Gambhir has stated that Dhoni has played better than Morgan in IPL 2021, despite not being active in international cricket. The former KKR captain further added that it is not fair to compare both the players as they are on a different level in their careers.

“Comparing their forms is very wrong in itself because MS Dhoni has retired from international cricket and the second player is the captain of his national team. You should not compare apples with oranges. MS Dhoni hasn't played international cricket for so long and it's acceptable if he's not in form or is contributing less. But on the other hand, Morgan is playing international cricket. Still, if you look at their performances, MS Dhoni has performed better than Morgan even with the bat,” Gambhir told ESPN Cricinfo.