IPL 2021 Final | David Warner deletes Instagram post supporting CSK, says too many people were upset

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner deleted his Instagram post supporting MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2021 final. Warner also apologised to his fans, who, according to the Australian opener, were upset with the post.
Sharing a fan-made picture in which he could be seen in CSK's yellow jersey, Warner wrote, "I wasn't sure who to go for tonight but I could not say no to this Fan who asked me to post this!! #ipl #indi #yellow #CSK."
The picture soon went viral, with fans speculating that the Australian might head to the three-times champions for the IPL 2022. Notably, Warner's relationship with SRH has gone sour ever since he was sacked from captaincy and dropped from the playing eleven during the India leg of the IPL 2021. The 34-year-old played two matches in the UAE leg before being dropped again. In fact, reports later suggested that Warner was not allowed to tarvel in the team bus to the stadium ahead of SRH's clash against CSK in the league stage.
IPL 2022: David Warner opening for CSK pic.twitter.com/fYxOvh5N5R— Aaryan🥂 (@unoffensivebrat) October 15, 2021
Later, the hard-hitting southpaw posted the original picture in SRH's orange jersey and said, "Here’s the original, too many people were upset. What’s your prediction for tonight everyone."
CSK and KKR are set to clash against each other in the IPL 2021 final at the Dubai Internsational Cricket Stadium on Friday. Kolkata are eyeing for their third title, whereas, MS Dhoni-led Chennai for their fourth.
