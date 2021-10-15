IPL 2021 Final | Class is permanent with someone like MS Dhoni, says Dale Steyn

Today at 5:50 PM
Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn is of the opinion that class is permanent with someone like MS Dhoni and that might work for his team CSK in the final. Steyn also added that Dhoni has shown signs of redemption with the bat in Qualifier 1 while Eoin Morgan is still struggling to score runs.
Ahead of the IPL 2021 final clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, Dale Steyn has pointed at the poor batting forms of both the captains, adding that it's their captaincy which has taken their teams into the finals.
“Their captaincy has helped their teams get to the final, but with one game to go, you worry it will catch up to them,” Steyn told ESPNcricinfo.
Dhoni and Morgan both have been struggling throughout the tournament with the bat. The CSK captain has managed 114 runs in 15 matches, Morgan 129 in 16 matches. However, Dhoni turned back the clock in Qualifier 1 against Delhi Capitals (DC), smashing unbeaten 18 runs off 6 balls to help his win a thriller.
Speaking about the final of the tournament, Steyn has opined that there are more chances of CSK winning in the final.
“Class is permanent with someone like MS Dhoni. He came out the other day (Qualifier 1) and was able to get his team over the line. I feel he has probably got it between his teeth, whereas Eoin Morgan might just be struggling a bit more with the bat, and KKR might just run out of their luck, so as to speak,” he concluded.
Two-time champions KKR have never lost after qualifying for an IPL final and are looking to persist with the trend, while three-time champions CSK will like to grab a win to bring a fairytale ending to their stunning comeback after the lows of IPL 2020 where they failed to enter the playoffs for the first time ever.
- Ms Dhoni
- Eoin Morgan
- Ipl
- Ipl 2021
- Chennai Super Kings
- Kolkata Knight Riders
- Delhi Capitals
- Royal Challengers Bangalore
