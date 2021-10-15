IPL 2021 Final | Chennai Super Kings or Kolkata Knight Riders? – Legends predict IPL 2021 champions

Today at 5:54 PM
Three time-champions Chennai Super Kings will take on two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday, October 15. Experts from the cricketing world made their predictions on who could be the champions of the 14th edition of the tournament.
Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders endured daily contrasting pathways in their run to the IPL 2021 final. While CSK were the first team to confirm their playoffs berth and were somewhat stuttered by three successive defeats at the end of the league stage, KKR scripted a stunning turnaround, winning seven of their last nine matches (including two in the playoffs) to romp into the finals.
Coincidentally, both teams head into the contest on the back of thrilling last-over wins, one brought about by a seasoned campaigner in MS Dhoni, the other by a highly promising T20 batter Rahul Tripathi.
CSK have qualified for the finals for the ninth time, and have triumphed three times - in 2010, 2011 and 2018. KKR have a 100% record in the finals, having defeated CSK and Punjab Kings in 2012 and 2014 respectively.
Based on their history, the team make-up and recent form, cricket pundits gave their call on who could be the IPL 2021 champions.
CONFIDENCE!!!
As all my predictions this year have been spot on .. I think @ChennaiIPL will win the Final today .. Man of the match will be @imjadeja #IPL2021Final— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 15, 2021
Cheeky from Wasim!!!
Prediction: A World Cup winning captain and a Kiwi coach will lift the trophy tonight 😉 #CSKvKKR #IPL2021— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 15, 2021
Loyalty 🤝🏻 Chennai Super Kings
Another incredible season for @chennaiipl . Let’s make it number 4 ...... 🤛 pic.twitter.com/kFKPwReqfV— Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) October 15, 2021
Yes, experience speaks!
MS Dhoni's captaincy could turn out to be crucial for Chennai in the final against Kolkata today. #DafanewsIndia— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 15, 2021
Couldn't agree more!
Looking forward to a good game today. Teams well matched. Strong at the top, good bowling sides, fine captains. Hopefully a good 160-170 game that goes into the 40th over #IPL #CSKvKKR— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 15, 2021
