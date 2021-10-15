IPL 2021 | Dhoni is going to retain CSK for sure, in what capacity it's up to him, says Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra believes that if Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has a desire to play next season for the franchise, he will do so. The former India opener added that the CSK would be mindful of the mega auction next year, as they wouldn’t like to spend too much money on one player.

MS Dhoni’s future as a player in the IPL has been a major point of discussion, with the 40-year-old having himself given his thoughts on the same. His returns with the bat haven't been the great in the last two seasons, as he has managed mere 314 runs from 29 matches across IPL 2020 and 2021. However, he did gave glimpses of his brillance in finishing games, guiding CSK to their 9th IPL final with a timely 6-ball 18* in Qualifier 1 against Delhi Capitals.

With the IPL mega auctions coming up in the next few months, franchises would be looking forward to investing in players who can serve them for three-four years.

Speaking on Dhoni's future in CSK, Chopra stated that the former Indian captain could be a part of the Chennai-based franchise as a player or as a mentor in IPL 2022. He further added that the franchise would be interested in investing money in a player who can be a long-term asset for the team.

“Dhoni is going to retain CSK for sure. Now in what capacity it's up to him. It's never been a transactional kind of relationship between the two. MSD is equal to CSK, so if he has a season in him, which is only six months away, and if he has the desire to play as he will play,” Chopra told Star Sports.

“But I'm sure he's also mindful of the fact that next year's big auction, a lot of money is being parked on one player for the next three seasons. If that's going to happen then you're going to hamper the chances of creating a good team at a big auction. So, if that plays out the way I think it is, MS might be there as a mentor and not as a player,” he added.

The former India captain will lead CSK in the IPL 2021 final against Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday, October 15 in Dubai.