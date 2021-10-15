I would like to be clear about ‘fair and unfair’ and do things correctly, says Punam Raut

Punam Raut has said that she wants to do things correctly and be clear about the idea of fair and unfair backing her decision to walk in spite of being adjudged not out by the umpire in the pink-ball Test against Australia. She further stated that cricket is just a sport, it is not a war.

India women played their first pink-ball Test this month against Australia and the match resulted in a draw. In the first innings of the match a floater by Sophie Molineux bounced more than Punam Raut expected and edged her bat before going to the wicketkeeper. In spite of being given not out by the umpire, Raut chose to walk to the pavilion. Her decision triggered a discussion around the spirit of the game. Sharing her views on the issue, she has stated that she wants to do things correctly and be clear about the idea of fair and unfair.

“I mean, why would anyone walk if they didn’t nick? The spirit of cricket has to be there, right? We hardly get a chance to play (Tests), so I think we tend to forget why we enjoy playing this sport, why we compete. You don’t want to cheat just to seal your sport. See, I might forget the spirit here, but I truly believe, the same situation returns in life when maybe I’ll be given Out when I’m not. I’d like to be clear about ‘fair and unfair’ and do things correctly. Plus, it’s just a sport, not war,” she opined.

The Test match was played without Decision Review System(DRS) and the appeal by the Australian players seemed to have gone in vain. Commenting on the umpire’s decision Raut stated that it was very surprising for her that the umpire adjudged her not out in spite of having nicked the ball.

“I was so sure the umpire would give Out. Because it was Out!” she starts. “There was definitely a noise, though it was a faint top edge. I was so sure he’d give out that I didn’t even look back the first few steps. It’s happened a few times in domestic cricket that I was given out when I wasn’t. But this has never happened in my life. I don’t know how the umpire didn’t give it out,” she said.

Punam Raut was dismissed on a score of 36 in the first innings and she understands the intensity of international cricket and the importance of her contribution with the bat for the team.

“Of course I understood the disappointment of team-mates. Noone likes losing wickets. That’s why I didn’t express anything to them when some asked if I was sure it was Out, even when I was sure I was,” she remarked.

