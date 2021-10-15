Curtly Ambrose is entitled to his honest opinion, Chris Gayle should use it as a motivator, states Viv Richards

In response to Chris Gayle’s comments on Curtly Ambrose, brought about by the latter’s criticism of the former, Viv Richards stated that Ambrose deserves respect for what he’s achieved in the game. Richards believed that Gayle should use the criticism to motivate himself and produce his best.

Curtly Ambrose had criticised Chris Gayle over his form during the course of the year, while stating that he wouldn’t pick the 42-year-old in his West Indies first XI at the T20 World Cup 2021.

In response, the Universe Boss had retorted saying that he has “no respect” for the former cricketer, and that he is “finished” with him.

Sir Vivian Richards, who captained Ambrose in 28 of his 98 Tests and 35 of his 176 ODIs, extended his support to the former fast-bowling great, who he feels deserves respect for his achievements.

“It’s Curley's honest opinion and he’s entitled to that and he is just as much as an achiever as Chris Gayle at the highest level,” Richards told Daily Observer.

“So when you hear it’s coming from an individual who would have also been an achiever and being a legend in the department of the sport we would have represented, you must have respect for that too.”

Gayle, the leading run-scorer in T20 cricket with 14,276 runs and 22 hundreds, hasn’t quite had the best of years in T20Is, with 227 runs from 16 innings at 17.46. Richards opined that the swashbuckling left-hander is still a very good player, and that he should use the criticism to extract the best out of himself.

“If I was Chris, the best positive way I would look at it would be to set my mind on what I would like to accomplish because it is just not Curtly because there are so many folks who would have had their criticisms about Gayle. Chris is still a pretty good player in my opinion and at this point, that particular criticism must be used as a motivator,” said Richards.

Gayle had withdrawn from latter stages of the IPL to keep himself in readiness for the T20 World Cup, which begins on Sunday, October 17. West Indies, the two-time champions will begin their campaign England in a Group 1 Super 12 fixture in Dubai on October 23.