Asia Cup 2023 will be played in Pakistan, says PCB chief Ramiz Raja

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has decided to allot the hosting rights of Asia Cup 2023 to Pakistan. Jay Shah, President of the Asian Cricket Council chaired the meeting, and it has been decided that the tournament to be played in the ODI format, will follow a T20 Asia Cup in Sri Lanka in 2022.
Pakistan had to host Asia Cup 2020 but it was postponed due to Covid-19, and later the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) handed hosting rights to Sri Lanka. Pakistan have made it clear that they will host the event in Pakistan, and not in a neutral venue. Sources from both the BCCI and PCB have confirmed the decisions according to a Cricbuzz report. The PCB was represented by it’s new chairman Ramiz Raja.
