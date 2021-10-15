Asia Cup 2023 will be played in Pakistan, says PCB chief Ramiz Raja

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Friday, October 15 has decided to allot the hosting right of 2023 edition of the Asia Cup to Pakistan. The ACC meeting held in Dubai, chaired by Jay Shah, the secretary of BCCI and President of Asian Cricket Council, also recognised that it was Pakistan's turn to host the coninental showpiece event. The tournament which will be played in 50-over (ODI) format, will be preceded by a T20 Asia Cup in Sri Lanka in 2022.