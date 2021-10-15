Ashes 2021 | Shattering when I found it, says Tim Paine as Will Pucovski suffers 10th concussion in his career

Reacting to opener Will Pucovski's tenth concussion injury, Australia Test captain Tim Paine revealed that he felt shattered when he got the news. The youngster was hit on his head while facing throwdowns during Victoria's practice session on October 5, and began showing concussion symptoms.

The news has come as a huge blow for Australia who are gearing up for the Ashes 2021-22 at home.

Tim Paine informed that the 23-year-old was making a steady progress in his recovery, adding that he would not be rushed into the team.

"It's not ideal, no doubt," Paine told SEN Hobart's Jack and Painey. "Shattering when I found out. I've spoken to him a bit the last few days, he's improving slowly, I don't think it's as bad as some of the others he's had before. But obviously with his history we have to be very careful with anything around the brain. I was devastated to hear that's it happened to him.

"He's still hoping to be ready at some stage during this summer, so he's got plenty of support around him and we know how good he is, there's no need to rush him at the moment," added Paine.

"He's still 22-23 years of age, so he's got a long time in the game if we get it right."

The talented right-hander, who averages 53 at first-class level, was struck on the head by a Kartik Tyagi bouncer while playing for Australia A against India A in December last year. He missed out on the first two Tests against India following the incident. Later, Pucovski made his Test debut in third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in January, where he injured his shoulder, and missed the final Test which India won to seal the series 2-1 in their favour. He's registered scores of 62 and 10 on debut.

Further, Paine hinted that 29-year-old Marcus Harris could open with experienced David Warner in the first Test which starts in Brisbane from December 8.

"It's a blow, no doubt," Paine said. "In my opinion, he would've partnered David Warner in that first Test match, there's no doubt about that. But Marcus Harris is probably the guy waiting for the opportunity and he's just come back from a superb six months over in England playing for Leicestershire in county cricket and we know his first-class record has been outstanding for Victoria for a long time. He's probably the frontrunner now for that role."