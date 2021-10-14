VIDEO | Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma feature on Burj Khalifa in new Team India jersey ahead of T20 World Cup 2021

Today at 4:34 PM
A day After BCCI launched Team India's new jersey for the T20 World Cup 2021, the likes of captain Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and others featured on the Burj Khalifa in the new outfit. Presenting the 'Billions Cheer Jersey', BCCI on Wednesday said Team India is ready to don bring out their A-game.
In a first-of-a-kind initiative, the shirt features sound waves of the fans' cheers from iconic past matches and is an ode to their unwavering support over the years.
In a video shared by the official Twitter handle of the BCCI on Thursday, the T-shirt can be seen getting displayed at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, UAE - one of the two venues for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021. The 59-second video, also shows the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant appearing on the skyscraper.
The Team India World Cup jersey unveil gets bigger and better with a projection on the iconic Burj Khalifa.— BCCI (@BCCI) October 14, 2021
Watch the historic moment here! 🇮🇳 @mpl_sport #BillionCheersJersey #ShowYourGame #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Ee8S6rGD6c
The jersey was launched by MPL Sports, the official kit sponsors of the Indian cricket team till December 2023. 'The Billion Cheer Jersey' will replace the navy-blue retro jersey with blue, green, white and red stripes, inspired by the 1992 World Cup kit which the Virat Kohli-led has been sporting since the tour of Australia in November last year.
The Indian team will step on the field wearing the new jersey for the first time in their warm-up match against England on October 18 and then against Australia on October 20 before donning the new kit versus arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on October 24.
Team India will look to win their first T20 World Cup since lifting the inaugural edition in 2007 and also end the ICC title drought which last came in the form of Champions Trophy win under MS Dhoni in 2013.
India squad for T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd Shami. Standby players: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.
