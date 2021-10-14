T20 World Cup 2021 | Would have tried convincing Virat Kohli not to open, says Virender Sehwag

"If I was a part of the Indian support staff, I would definitely try and convince the captain that he is better off at No. 3. If KL Rahul opens, it will be better for us. At the end of the day, it is the batsman's call to decide the batting order, but if so many people are suggesting something, he listens. All the big captains – Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble or even MS Dhoni – if 2-3 people used to come and tell him something, he would listen to them," Sehwag had said on Cricbuzz.