T20 World Cup 2021 | India should build around KL Rahul in the tournament, says Brett Lee

Ahead of the T20 World Cup which begins on October 17 in UAE and Oman, Brett Lee has stated that India should build around KL Rahul, and it will take pressure off Virat Kohli. He further added that coming off a great IPL season, Rahul is likely to become the highest run-getter in the marquee event.

India will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai, and the Men in Blue will be hoping to start off well in the tournament. Virat Kohli had announced that he will be stepping down as India’s T20I skipper after the conclusion of the marquee event, and the 32-year-old will be looking forward to lifting his maiden ICC trophy before ending his T20I captaincy stint.

Meanwhile, former Australian pacer Brett Lee stated that India should build around KL Rahul, and it can take pressure off Virat Kohli. He further stated that the 29-year-old is coming off a great IPL season, and he is likely to be the top run-getter in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"I've backed KL Rahul to get the most runs in the competition. I think KL Rahul coming off a great IPL, he's the pillar that the guys can build around him because it takes the pressure off Kohli if Rahul is scoring runs," Lee told Foxsports.com.au.

"It allows Kohli to just play his natural game. And obviously with Kohli and the captaincy, it's probably his last crack at it so he'll want to go out on a high," he added.

Speaking on India’s chances of winning the T20 World Cup, Lee said that England have got a strong squad with experience, but India will be the favorites to win the title with their well-balanced squad.

"England, they're always a big threat because of the squad they've got and the experience they have. But, for me, India are the favourites," said Lee.

"You think about India dominating all formats but also because of the Indian Premier League, the young guys coming through, they've got some real good pace now as well and their top order can be unstoppable," he added.