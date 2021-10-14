T20 World Cup 2021 | Confident of winning against India in the marquee event, says Babar Azam

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has stated that his team is confident of winning the battle against India in the upcoming T20 World Cup. He further added that his side is accustomed to the conditions in UAE for the past 3-4 years, and that will benefit the team while facing the neighbors on October 24.

Pakistan will lock horns with India on October 24 in Dubai, and the Babar Azam-led side will be eyeing their first T20 World Cup victory against the neighbours. Since the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007, Pakistan have clashed against India five times but have lost on all the occasions. However, the Babar-Azam led side head to the fixture on the back of six consecutive T20Is wins in their recent outings. Their last defeat at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium came in November 2015.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam stated that it is a high-intensity game against India in the T20 World cup, and regardless of the pressure, the team is confident of winning the battle against the Virat Kohli-led side. He further added that Pakistan have good exposure to the UAE conditions for the past 3-4 years, and that will benefit the team in the fixture.

“We know the pressure and the high intensity of each game, especially the first one. Hopefully, we can win the match and carry the momentum forward. We’ve been playing cricket in the UAE for the past 3-4 years and we know the conditions really well. We know how the wicket will behave and the adjustment batters will have to make. On the day who plays the better cricket, wins the match. If you ask me, we will win,” ICC quoted Babar as saying.

“As a team, our confidence and morale are really high. We are not thinking of the past but the future. We are preparing for that. I am fully confident that we are well prepared and will play good cricket on the day,” Babar further said.

Speaking on the newly appointed support staff, Babar stated that the experience of Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander will help the players to learn a lot from them.

"Hayden and Philander bring a lot of experience. Our attempt will be to learn from them as much as we can and quickly. The boys have the ability to absorb quickly and mix with them.

"You can see Philander has already started working hard with the bowlers and you can see the past record, bowlers win you the tournament. Hasan Ali was our best bowler in the Champions Trophy. He will take the bowling line-up alongside him," said Babar