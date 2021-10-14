Reports | Team India seniors likely to be rested for New Zealand T20I series

Today at 6:58 PM
According to reports, India are likely to rest most of their senior players during the T20I series against New Zealand which is scheduled to begin on November 17. Senior players of the Indian cricket team have been in back-to-back bio-bubble since the start of the World Test Championship in June.
As reports suggest, it is expected that the senior players of Team India will be rested during the T20I series against New Zealand, and a young team will be announced for the white-ball series against the Black Caps. The T20I series between India and New Zealand is scheduled to begin on November 17, a few days after the final of the T20 World Cup.
India will play three T20Is against New Zealand, followed by two Tests starting November 25 in Kanpur and December 3 in Mumbai. Virat Kohli, who will step down India’s T20I captain after the T20 World Cup is likely to be rested along with Rohit Sharma and senior pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.
The back-to-back bio-bubbles since the World Test Championship in June have been hectic for the Indian players. A selection committee source revealed that the senior players will be rested for a few days after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup, which will help them to rejuvenate before the South Africa tour in December.
"Most of the Indian players, the senior ones have now been in three back-to-back bubbles for four months. Possibly after T20 World Cup, you would want them to take a break and rejuvenate before the South Africa tour starting December end," source tracking development in the selection committee told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
- Virat Kohli
- Rohit Sharma
- Rohit Sharma
- Mohammad Shami
- Jasprit Bumrah
- T 20 World Cup 2021
- India V New Zealand
- New Zealand Vs India
- India Cricket Team
- New Zealand Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.