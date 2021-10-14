Reports | Rahul Dravid likely to be interim coach for home series vs New Zealand

Today at 10:47 AM
According to a report in 'The Indian Express', BCCI had wanted Rahul Dravid to become the full-time coach of Indian men's cricket team but the batting great declined the offer as he did want to travel too much. However, Dravid is very likely to become India's interim coach for New Zealand series.
The 48-year-old is likely to be approached by the BCCI to be the interim coach for India’s home series against New Zealand. Notably, current head coach Ravi Shastri tenure is set to end after the T20 World Cup 2021 but the board has realised the search for a new coach could take longer than expected. Dravid is the in-charge of the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.
Rahul Dravid was recently appointed head coach of the Indian white-ball side which travelled to Sri Lanka in July. Shastri was with the Virat Kohli-led Test team in England at that point of time. BCCI had initially planned to request Ravi Shastri to continue till the New Zealand series but later change its mind.
The Indian Express also reported that a few Australian coaches have expressed interest in the job, but the BCCI isn’t keen as they are want an Indian for the role, before they look elsewhere.
The BCCI has not officially put out an advertisement for the coach but has been looking around for a candidate who could fit the bill. The Indian cricket board is first trying to find out the availability of potential candidates before putting out an advertisement.
“We wanted the candidate whom we feel is best suited for the job to agree first (to apply for the job),” a BCCI official explained their rationale to delay the advertisement. “We don’t want a situation where we get applications but no one is seen as ideal. It will be embarrassing for the board and for the candidates too. So it’s better to find a suitable candidate first, till then Dravid can be interim coach,” a BCCI official said.
India are scheduled to play two Tests and three T20Is against New Zealand after the T20 World Cup 2021 which ends on Novermber 14. .
The tenure of Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar comes to an end after the marquee event. Indian team trainer Nick Webb too will quit after the T20 World Cup 2021.
