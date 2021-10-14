Reports | Rahul Dravid likely to be interim coach for home series vs New Zealand

“We wanted the candidate whom we feel is best suited for the job to agree first (to apply for the job),” a BCCI official explained their rationale to delay the advertisement. “We don’t want a situation where we get applications but no one is seen as ideal. It will be embarrassing for the board and for the candidates too. So it’s better to find a suitable candidate first, till then Dravid can be interim coach,” a BCCI official said.