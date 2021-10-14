KKR vs DC | Had to just connect one, says Rahul Tripathi after his gigantic six fires Kolkata in 3rd final

In a 136-run chase, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were cruising at at 96/0 in 12.1 overs. Cut to the fourth ball of the 20th over and the equations at Sharjah had changed drastically. Kolkata were seven down for 130, needing 6 from the last 2 balls. Delhi's premier off-spinner R Ashwin was on a hat-trick. Quite visibly odds were againt the KKR.

But, Rahul Tripathi had plans of his own. The Ever-smiling right-hander fired a six on the next delivery which was bowled at a flattish length wide on the off-stump. The ball went soaring over the long-off boundary to fire KKR in their third final and first after 2014.

"It feels great. The win was very important. One or tough overs, and it would so deep we never thought. The 18th over was a great over by Rabada. I had to just connect one, and luckily I connected today, so I am very happy. The communication with Lockie was that if there is a possible two, then we will run it. It was difficult once you go in. Straightaway to get those boundaries was difficult. The ball was keeping a little low. After the first phase, we were a little down. We were always looking for positive options," Tripathi said after the match.