KKR's lucky run might come to an end against CSK in IPL 2021 final, says Dale Steyn

Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has opined that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will run out of luck in the final against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Dubai on Friday. Steyn said that poor decisions, forms of Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik might hurt 2-time champions KKR against MS Dhoni-led CSK.

In a 136-run chase, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were cruising at at 96/0 in 12.1 overs. Cut to the fourth ball of the 20th over and the equations at Sharjah had changed drastically. Kolkata were seven down for 130, needing 6 from the last 2 balls. Delhi Capiatls' (DC) premier off-spinner R Ashwin was on a hat-trick. Quite visibly odds were againt the KKR.

However, Rahul Tripathi saved KKR from the blushes and hit a six when six runs were required off just 2 balls.

Dale Steyn has reckoned that KKR have reached the IPL 2021 final riding on the back of some serious luck, adding that the lack of form from Eoin Morgan and his deputy might hurt them finally in the all-important final. Notably, KKR's middle-order batting has struggled throughout the IPL's 14th edition and it's their bowlers who have shielded their shortcomings on multiples occasions.

"I kind of have always played numbers. It's like going to a casino. If it lands on black 10 times in a row then at some point red's going to hit. I just feel that at some point KKR's luck is going to catch up to them. Bad decisions and lack of form of Morgan and DK that kind of stuff is going to catch up to them. It almost did tonight and it might happen at the worst time and that's the final.

"CSK look good, really calm. They look like they kind of have got going up in the right direction at the right time. Dhoni looked good the other night, he's captained his team well. Their batters are looking good... I just think that KKR might come against a better team in the final," Steyn told ESPNcricinfo.

Former India cricketer Sanjaj Manjrekar is also backing Chennai to lift their fourth IPL title.

"Both teams would have liked a slow turner because that's where Chennai is very good at using Deepak Chahar and [DJ] Bravo and others and Kolkata as well, in using the spinners. So this is slightly outside their comfort zone. This is a difficult game to call. And as I said earlier, most teams are carrying one major weakness that can just come undone on the big night but looking at the way things are and at Dhoni, how he manages the limitations, I am going with CSK as favorites. And especially after watching the panic set in Kolkata's run chase, you know, you start feeling doubtful about it," he told ESPNcricinfo.