Josh Hazelwood controls the ball just like Glenn McGrath, says Shane Watson

Former Australian opener Shane Watson has stated that Josh Hazelwood is a hard bowler to face due to his control over the bowl. Watson further compared Hazelwood to Glenn McGrath, and reckoned that the 30-year-old is incredibly good with the new ball just like the former Australian pacer.
Josh Hazelwood, who is currently plying his trade for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021, played a crucial role in CSK’s run to final in the 14th edition of the tournament. The Australian pacer has so far scalped nine wickets from eight matches in the ongoing IPL season. After the conclusion of the tournament, Hazelwood will join the Australian camp for the upcoming T20 World Cup which begins on October 17 in UAE and Oman.
Meanwhile, Shane Watson compared Hazelwood to Australian pace legend Glenn Mcgrath, and stated that the 30-year-old controls the swing and pace of his deliveries extremely well.
"For me, the thing that I have loved about Josh Hazelwood is the control that he has of the ball coming out of his fingers, and that’s along the lines of what Glenn McGrath did. The control that he (McGrath) has on how much the ball swings or which way the ball seams, Josh had that even from a young age, so that for me was one of the comparisons," Watson said on Star Sports.
Josh Hazelwood, who made his Australia debut in 2010 has so far clinched 212 wickets from 55 Tests, 93 and 21 scalps in 56 ODIs and 17 T20Is respectively. Speaking further on Hazelwood, Watson stated that the 30-year-old is incredibly good with the new ball, and he has got enough variations to clinch early wickets against the opposition.
"Yes, Glenn McGrath, his accuracy, time and time again his ability to keep doing it again is something that not many fast bowlers ever had, but that’s one of the similarities for me with Josh Hazelwood. Just his control over the ball coming out of his hand, that’s why when there’s a little bit of dew on the wicket or with the brand new ball, he’s incredibly good with just being able to get something out of the wicket. Just with enough variation or enough little something out of the wicket or something in the air, which means he’s very hard to play in these conditions too," Watson added.
