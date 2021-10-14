IPL 2021, Qualifier 2 | Twitter reacts as Ricky Ponting consoles Rishabh Pant after DC's heartbreak loss to KKR

Today at 9:44 AM
After Delhi Capitals (DC) lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Qualifier 2 and failed to enter the IPL 2021 final, team's head coach Ricky Ponting was seen consoling a devastated Rishabh Pant, who was struggling to talk in the post-match presentation ceremony at the Sharjah Cricket Ground.
In a 136-run chase, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were cruising at at 96/0 in 12.1 overs. Cut to the fourth ball of the 20th over and the equations at Sharjah had changed drastically. Kolkata were seven down for 130, needing 6 from the last 2 balls. Delhi's premier off-spinner R Ashwin was on a hat-trick. Quite visibly odds were againt the KKR.
But, Rahul Tripathi had plans of his own. The Ever-smiling right-hander fired a six on the next delivery which was bowled at a flattish length wide on the off-stump. The ball went soaring over the long-off boundary to fire KKR in their third final and first after 2014.
Young Delhi players including their 24-year-old captain Rishabh Pant looked devastated after te heartbreak defeat. While Pant found it hard to talk in the post-match presentation ceremony, 21-year-old Prithvi Shaw was inconsolable after breaking into tears.
Amid all the emotions, a heart-warming picture of DC head coach Ricky Ponting consoling Pant has being doing the round. In the picture, the former Australia captain can be seen putting his hand on Pant's shoulder. Here is how ohers reacted to the DC versus KKR thriller on Wednesday.
Ricky Ponting has done a great job first with #MI and now at #DelhiCapitals @RickyPonting would be most gutted that Delhi couldn’t win the IPL but he together with others, @ParthJindal11, @RishabhPant17, @ShreyasIyer15 have laid foundation for Delhi’s future #IPL2021 https://t.co/vDLohUhVpV— Nordic CricPundits (@CricPundits) October 13, 2021
Chin up king @PrithviShaw— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) October 13, 2021
Come to Mumbai Indians next year pic.twitter.com/HW3gtLJXrd
October 14, 2021
That was the most incredible 4 over turnaround. Kolkata almost outdoing Punjab, but Tripathi saving it. Great game. #DCvsKKR— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 13, 2021
DC bowlers almost pulled off a miracle last night. Delhi's bowling has been a revelation this season. But the most crucial over in their campaign turned out to the one that wasn't bowled. #Rabada #DCvsKKR #IPL2O21— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 14, 2021
Picture of the day for me!— Vinesh Prabhu (@prabhu_vinesh94) October 13, 2021
Ricky Ponting, one of the greatest captains the game has ever seen who has won almost everything in Cricket consoling a young Rishabh Pant who came so close of winning the IPL. Thank you Punter ❤️ #IPL2021 #DCvsKKR pic.twitter.com/W24PCC1HRu
Our young leaders.. Proud of you guys .. well done @ShubmanGill @NitishRana_27 @ivenkyiyer2512 @tripathirahul52 that six was awesome❤️ @chakaravarthy29 @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/21opUY3kG4— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 13, 2021
You get these fulfilling days from time to time. Started with a nice #TheWinningWay session with people at L'Oreal and ended with a fantastic match. Onto tomorrow.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 13, 2021
MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) October 13, 2021
Maybe #KKR wanted to make it interesting 😜— Vinod Kambli (@vinodkambli349) October 13, 2021
Well done @tripathirahul52 on that last hit#DCvsKKR
Delhi might still be thinking if Rabada had bowled in Dubai. They might not have to come to Sharjah. And don’t have to crash out tonight. A tale of unforced errors. But should be proud of how this franchise has turned it around last few years. The wait for the 🏆 continues— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 13, 2021
It’s 2012 all over again in 2021 🤪#CSKvKKR #DCvKKR— S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) October 13, 2021
What an amazing transformation in #KKR’s fortunes, what self-belief, what performances! 👏👏 #IPL— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 13, 2021
