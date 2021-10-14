 user tracker image
Cricket

    IPL 2021, Qualifier 2 | Twitter reacts as Ricky Ponting consoles Rishabh Pant after DC's heartbreak loss to KKR

    Ricky Ponting was seen consoling a young Rishabh Pant after DC lost in Qualifier 2 vs KKR

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:44 AM

    After Delhi Capitals (DC) lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Qualifier 2 and failed to enter the IPL 2021 final, team's head coach Ricky Ponting was seen consoling a devastated Rishabh Pant, who was struggling to talk in the post-match presentation ceremony at the Sharjah Cricket Ground.

    In a 136-run chase, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were cruising at at 96/0 in 12.1 overs. Cut to the fourth ball of the 20th over and the equations at Sharjah had changed drastically. Kolkata were seven down for 130, needing 6 from the last 2 balls. Delhi's premier off-spinner R Ashwin was on a hat-trick. Quite visibly odds were againt the KKR. 

    But, Rahul Tripathi had plans of his own. The Ever-smiling right-hander fired a six on the next delivery which was bowled at a flattish length wide on the off-stump. The ball went soaring over the long-off boundary to fire KKR in their third final and first after 2014. 

    Young Delhi players including their 24-year-old captain Rishabh Pant looked devastated after te heartbreak defeat. While Pant found it hard to talk in the post-match presentation ceremony, 21-year-old Prithvi Shaw was inconsolable after breaking into tears. 

    Amid all the emotions, a heart-warming picture of DC head coach Ricky Ponting consoling Pant has being doing the round. In the picture, the former Australia captain can be seen putting his hand on Pant's shoulder. Here is how ohers reacted to the DC versus KKR thriller on Wednesday. 

