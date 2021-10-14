IPL 2021 | Everyone cannot be MS Dhoni, give some time to Rishabh Pant, says Ashish Nehra

“If you observe DC’s performance under him in the last three games, they lost to RCB in the last over and went down to CSK in another tight contest. Against KKR, they didn’t win but they stayed in the game even though it seemed a lost cause. As a captain, these close games teach you a lot. Hopefully, Pant is retained as DC captain next season because he needs to be given some time to settle in,” he opined.