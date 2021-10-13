IPL 2021 | Delhi Capitals will come back better next season, says Rishabh Pant after heartbreaking IPL 2021 exit

Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss, and elected to bowl first against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 on Wednesday in Sharjah. Prithvi Shaw (18) fell to Varun Chakravarthy (2/26) in the fifth over and Marcus Stonis, who came back after an injury was promoted up the order. The Australian all-rounder struggled to accelerate the innings, as he could manage only 18 off 23 balls before he was clean bowled by Shivam Mavi .

Chasing 136, KKR openers, Shubman Gill (46) and Venkatesh Iyer (55) stitched up a 96-run partnership before the latter was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada in the 13th over. KKR looked set for a comfortable win, but soon tumbled from 123/2 to 130/7. DC bowlers exerted pressure on the opposition batsmen and dragged the game to the last over, after 13 were needed of final four.

"I don't have words to express at the moment, can't tell anything," said an emotional Pant after a heart-breaking defeat. "We just kept believing, tried to stay in the game as long as possible. The bowlers nearly pulled it back, but it's unfortunate that it didn't go our way. They bowled very well in the middle-overs, we got stuck and couldn't rotate strike. Delhi Capitals are known to be positive and hopefully we'll come back better next season. We played really good cricket, yes, there will be ups and downs, but we'll stay positive, be there for each other, care for each other and hopefully we'll come back better next season."