Dinesh Karthik reprimanded for breaching IPL Code of Conduct

On the match front, KKR defeated DC by 3-wickets to enter their third IPL final and first after 2014. With 6 required off the last 2 balls, Rahul Tripathi slammed a six over long-off to seal the intense deal for the Eoin Morgan-led side which had messed up things terribly in the 136-run chase after getting reduced to 130 for 6 in 19.3 overs from 96 for the loss of no wicket in 12.1.