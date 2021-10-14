Dinesh Karthik reprimanded for breaching IPL Code of Conduct

Today at 8:34 AM
Dinesh Karthik, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wicketkeeper-batsman, has been reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s Qualifier 2 against Delhi Capitals at Sharjah on Wednesday 13th October, 2021. KKR defeated DC by three wickets in the match.
Karthik admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. Notably. for Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.
A frustrated Dinesh Karthik was seen uprooting the stumps with his hand after being castled by Kagiso Rabada for 3-ball duck in the 18h over.
On the match front, KKR defeated DC by 3-wickets to enter their third IPL final and first after 2014. With 6 required off the last 2 balls, Rahul Tripathi slammed a six over long-off to seal the intense deal for the Eoin Morgan-led side which had messed up things terribly in the 136-run chase after getting reduced to 130 for 6 in 19.3 overs from 96 for the loss of no wicket in 12.1.
The two-time champions will now meet 3-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2021 final on Friday.
