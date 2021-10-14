 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Dinesh Karthik reprimanded for breaching IPL Code of Conduct

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    KKR's Dinesh Karthik was fined for breaching Code of Conduct

    | Courtesy - IPL

    Dinesh Karthik reprimanded for breaching IPL Code of Conduct

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:34 AM

    Dinesh Karthik, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wicketkeeper-batsman, has been reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s Qualifier 2 against Delhi Capitals at Sharjah on Wednesday 13th October, 2021. KKR defeated DC by three wickets in the match.

    Karthik admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. Notably. for Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding. 

    A frustrated Dinesh Karthik was seen uprooting the stumps with his hand after being castled by Kagiso Rabada for 3-ball duck in the 18h over. 

    On the match front, KKR defeated DC by 3-wickets to enter their third IPL final and first after 2014. With 6 required off the last 2 balls, Rahul Tripathi slammed a six over long-off to seal the intense deal for the Eoin Morgan-led side which had messed up things terribly in the 136-run chase after getting reduced to 130 for 6 in 19.3 overs from 96 for the loss of no wicket in 12.1. 

    The two-time champions will now meet 3-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2021 final on Friday. 

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down