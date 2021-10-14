AB de Villiers is not RCB’s future anymore, says Gautam Gambhir

The IPL 2022 will be held after a mega auction. Rules for the auction are not clear yet but usually, the franchises are allowed to retain only three players. Meanwhile, Gautam Gambhir stated that AB de Villiers is no longer the future of the Bangalore-based franchise, and RCB should retain Glenn Maxwell for IPL 2022, since he can be a long-term player for the franchise. De Villiers scored 313 runs this season, but failed to cross over 30 runs in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.