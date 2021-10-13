Virat Kohli’s legacy as captain in IPL would be that he didn’t win a trophy, says Michael Vaughan

RCB finished third in 2015, lost the final against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016, lost the eliminator against SRH in 2020 and once again lost the eliminator in 2021 but this time against KKR. The 32-year-old had announced his decison to step down from the RCB captaincy on the eve of their league game against the same opponents, only a few days after he made his mind to quit India's T20I captaincy after the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE and Oman. Vaughan said that Kohli’s legacy as a captain in IPL would be that he didn’t win a single trophy.