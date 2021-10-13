Virat Kohli’s legacy as captain in IPL would be that he didn’t win a trophy, says Michael Vaughan

Today at 12:03 PM
Michael Vaughan has said that Virat Kohli’s legacy as a captain in the IPL would be that he couldn't win a trophy in his nine-year-stint. Kohli’s hopes of winning an IPL trophy for Royal Challengers Bangalore in his last season as franchise's captain ended with a defeat against KKR on Monday.
Kohli captained RCB in 140 games since taking over the mantle from Daniel Vettori in 2013. The team won 64 games and lost 69 under his leadership.
RCB finished third in 2015, lost the final against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016, lost the eliminator against SRH in 2020 and once again lost the eliminator in 2021 but this time against KKR. The 32-year-old had announced his decison to step down from the RCB captaincy on the eve of their league game against the same opponents, only a few days after he made his mind to quit India's T20I captaincy after the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE and Oman. Vaughan said that Kohli’s legacy as a captain in IPL would be that he didn’t win a single trophy.
“His legacy as captain in IPL cricket would be one that he didn't win.
"That's what it's about. High-level sport is about getting over the line, winning trophies, particularly when you’re at the standard of what Virat Kohli is at.
"I am certainly not saying that he is, but he will see himself as a failure in the IPL captaincy because he is such a driven player and person since he's not got that trophy in his hands," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.
The former England skipper added that Kohli has failed to impress as a captainc in white-ball cricket for India and in for RCB in the IPL. He also said that the kind of squad and talent he had to work with was right up there with the best.
"You'd have to say and be honest, that in one-day cricket and T20 for the national side and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, he has fallen a long way short.
"The talent and the squads that he has to work with is right up there with the best. The RCB team has been very top heavy with the batting,” Vaughan added.
"This year, with the quality of (Glenn) Maxwell and Harshal Patel and Chahal, they had the bowling to match the batting, and yet they have fallen short."
