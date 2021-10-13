Travis Head becomes first Australian man to hit two double hundreds in one-day cricket

Today at 1:12 PM
South Australia captain Tavis Head on Wednesday hit a record-breaking double hundred against Queensland in Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2021-22 on Wednesday. Head, who last played an ODI for Australia in November 2018, took just 23 deliveries to move from 150 to 200 vs Usman Khawaja's team.
Travis Head, 27, has become the first Australian man to hit two scores of 200 or more in one-day cricket, slamming a double hundred versus Queensland in Adelaide on Wednesday.
Batting at No.3, the South Australia came to the middle in the fourth over and reached to the milestone on the first ball of the 45th over, the 114th delivery he faced in the innings. The southpaw was eventually dismissed for 230 off 127 balls. His innings at the Karen Rolton Oval included 28 fours and eight sixes.
The Adelaide-born had earlier brought up the the three-figure mark in just 65 deliveries, a state record.
The South Australia captain's knock is also the second highest score in the history of the Australian one-day cup. Australia and Western Australia batsman D'Arcy Short's had hit 257 against Queensland in 2018. Head had scored 202 against Western Australia in Sydney six years ago. Ben Dunk and Phillip Hughes are the other two Australian men to score a double hundred in List A cricket.
Courtesy's Head's innings, South Australia finished with a score of 8-391, their second highest team total in the history of the competition, from a rain-reduced innings of 48 overs.
