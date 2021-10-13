T20 World Cup 2021 | West Indies will continue to take a knee in support of Black Lives Matter, confirms Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard, the West Indies limited-overs captain, has confirmed that the side will continue to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021. England all-rounder Chris Jordan, too, stated the possibility of his side following the suit.

The West Indies players and support staff started the practice last year, which aims to take a stand against racism, since the murder of George Floyd, an African-American man who died in May 2020 in the USA after a white police officer knelt on his neck. Pollard, on Tuesday, October 12, spoke of its significance within the group.

"From my knowledge at this present time, I think it's something we're going to continue because it's something that we strongly believe in, as a team," Pollard said. "Hopefully we can just continue to show our support for something that I think is close to our hearts."

The defending champions will take on England in their tournament opener in a Group 2 Super 12 encounter in Dubai on October 23. Asked if he’d expect his opponents to follow the practice, Pollard left it on the teams’ “personal choices”.

"Everyone has their own opinions on racism and Black Lives Matter and all these things," Pollard said, asked if he would encourage England to take a knee alongside the West Indies. "So, I can't tell them what to do or expect anything, because sometimes when you expect things from people, you tend to get disappointed.

"Again, sometimes, you just have to look at the man in the mirror, and if we think it is something that is very, very important to us, we will do it. And if the opposition thinks that as well, it's up to them. If they don't, [it's a matter of] personal choices."

Australia had taken a knee during their white-ball tour of the West Indies earlier this year. England had last done it during an ODI against Ireland in August 2020, and their decision to stop thereafter was criticised by former West Indies great Michael Holding.

Meanwhile, England all-rounder Chris Jordan stated the possibility of his side taking a stance at the marquee event.

"Nothing has been discussed, really," Jordan said. "We'll discuss it and if people feel strongly about it, we'll definitely do it. On the flip side, if we don't, then we won't. We'll have to discuss that internally and then take it from there."