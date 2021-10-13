T20 World Cup 2021 | Shardul Thakur replaces Axar Patel in India’s T20 World Cup squad

Both Shardul and Axar have endured fine form in IPL 2021, playing pivotal roles for Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals respectively in their run to the playoffs. While Thakur has taken 18 wickets at 27.27, Axar has bagged 15 at 18.27. Shardul will be one of India's five seam bowling options, alongside Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya.