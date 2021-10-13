T20 World Cup 2021: India to lock horns with Australia and England in warm-up matches

Today at 9:12 AM
Starting October 12, a total of 16 warm-up matches will be played between participant teams of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE and Oman. All of the matches in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will take place behind closed doors and no spectators will be allowed to avoid Covid-19 threats.
India will square off against Australia and England in the two warm-up games ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021, starting next week in the UAE and Oman.
The first set of warm-up fixtures will begin on 12 October, featuring all the eight teams in Round 1 of the tournament. Each team will play two warm-up matches, with these fixtures being played over the course of the next two days, starting with the clash between Papua New Guinea and Ireland in Abu Dhabi.
The second set of warm-up fixtures will begin on October 18, and conclude on October 20, with the 8 confirmed Super12 teams set to play 2 warm-up matches each.
This set of fixtures will be broadcast in India on Star Sports.
Apart from clashing against India, England will also square off against New Zealand in the warm-ups on October 20. Australia will also face New Zealand on October 18.
India are set to play their first match against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24.
Babar Azam-led Pakistan will lock horns against West Indies on October 18, while in their warm-up match match they will be up against South Africa on October 20.
- Virat Kohli
- Rohit Sharma
- T 20 World Cup 2021
- T 20 World Cup
- India Cricket Team
- England Cricket Team
- Australia Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.