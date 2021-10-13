T20 World Cup 2021 | BCCI unveils 'Billions Cheer Jersey' for Team India

BCCI on Wednesday unveiled Team India's kit - 'Billions Cheer Jersey', for the T20 World Cup 2021 starting from October 17 in the UAE and Oman. The Virat Kohli-led team will play two warm-up matches against Australia and England before kicking off their campaign against Pakistan on October 24.

Unveiling the jersey, the BCCI said that the patterns on the jersey are inspired by the billion cheers of the fans.

"Presenting the Billion Cheers Jersey! The patterns on the jersey are inspired by the billion cheers of the fans. Get ready to #ShowYourGame @mplsports. Head to our Insta story to buy your jersey now. #MPLSports #BillionCheersJersey" read an Instagram post from the BCCI.

The jersey was launched by MPL Sports, the official kit sponsors of the Indian cricket team till December 2023. 'The Billion Cheer Jersey' will replace the navy-blue retro jersey with blue, green, white and red stripes, inspired by the 1992 World Cup kit which the Virat Kohli-led has been sporting since the tour of Australia in November last year.

The Indian team will step on the field wearing the new jersey for the first time in their warm-up match against England on October 18 and then against Australia on October 20 before donning the new kit versus arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on October 24.

Team India will look to win their first T20 World Cup since lifting the inaugural edition in 2007 and also end ICC title drought which last came in the form of Champions Trophy win under MS Dhoni in 2013.