Reports | Joe Root eyes maiden IPL stint in 2022

According to reports, Joe Root is keen on a maiden IPL stint in the 15th edition of the tournament, and will enter his name in the 2022 mega auction. The upcoming season of IPL will also have two new franchises, which makes a total of 10 teams in the tournament.

Joe Root initially entered the IPL auction in 2018, but had gone unsold in the auction. Last year, the 30-year-old was all set to make another entry to auction, but national duties outlined his ambition to feature in the tournament.

Speaking on his desire to play IPL, Root stated that he is hopeful of playing for an IPL franchise in the upcoming season. He further reckoned that he stayed out of the auction last year due to the tight schedule in international cricket.

"At some point of my career, I am desperate to be a part of an IPL season. Hopefully, a few more beyond that as well. It is something I would love to experience, and love to be a part of," he said.

“With the amount of international cricket, and Test cricket in particular this year, didn’t feel like it was the right time [to enter the auction].

"I didn’t feel like I could throw all my energy into it, which it deserves. And, I don’t think it would set me up and set English cricket up best with what’s to come.

"Hopefully, next year, there’s more of an opportunity to potentially be part of the IPL or at least be in the auction."

Joe Root was excluded from England's T20 World Cup squad this year, and the right-hand batsman has not played a T20I since 2019. He was an integral part to the team's run to the final in the 2016 edition, aggregating 249 runs from six innings at 49.80. Overall, the Yorkshireman has scored 893 runs from 32 T20Is at an average of 35.72.