IPL 2021 | Wasn't explained why I was dropped as captain, reveals SRH's David Warner

David Warner has expressed his disappointment and said that he was given no explanation after being sacked as the SRH captain in the ongoing IPL 2021. The hard-hitting Australian opener, who won Hyderabad their first and only IPL title in 2016, called the entire episode a difficult pill to swallow.

David Warner has gone through a lot in the IPL 2021, there is no doubt about it. He was sacked from captaincy, dropped in the India leg of the league and later dropped again after being given to chances to cement his place in the playing eleven.

Reports came that he wasn't allowed to travel with the team in the team bus to the stadium. The hard-hitting batsman, through his social media posts, hinted on multiple occasions that the season could very well be his last with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Now, in an interview with Sports Today, the 34-year-old has revealed that no explanation was given by the SRH management for sacking him as the team's captain.

“I am not 100 per cent sure how to answer that. With the utmost respect for the owners, Trevor Baylis, Laxman, Moody and Murali, when a decision gets made, it has to be a unanimous one. You don't know who the person is going for you and who isn't.

“The other disappointing thing for me was not being explained why I was dropped as captain. If you want to go along the lines of form, it is a difficult one because, I guess whatever you have done in the past would have some weight moving forward, you would think," Warner said.

"Especially when you have played about 100 games for the franchise, I think I had four bad games in those first five matches in Chennai. It is difficult, a tough pill to swallow. There are still questions to which I think I'll never get answers, but you have to move on,” he added.

David Warner, IPL's fifth highest scorer with 5,449 runs, said that he would love to represent SRH again but it's not in his hands.

“I would love nothing more than to represent SunRisers but obviously, that decision is with the owners,” he said.