IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 | DC have to stay calm and keep a steady mind under pressure vs KKR, says Mohammad Kaif

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif has said that the his team needs to stay calm and keep a steady mind during their Qualifier 2 match against Kolkata Knight Riders. The winner of the match in Sharjah will book a place in the IPL 2021 final and clash against Chennai Super Kings on Friday.

Capitals lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday in the Qualifier 1 encounter in Dubai, whereas, KKR beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator on Monday in Sharjah. The Capitals had beaten KKR by seven wickets in the first leg back in India but lost by three wickets in the ongoing second leg. Mohammad Kaif has said that all IPL matches are high-pressure games but things will be different on Wednesday.

"It's all about how we handle the pressure. Every game is a pressure game in the IPL, but this game is a different challenge for us. We have to stay calm and keep a steady mind under pressure. Clarity of mind will be very important for us," said Kaif.

Kaif added that the team finished the league stage at the number one spot but the back-to-back losses (first one against RCB by seven wickets and the second one against CSK by four wickets) means it’s all about making a strong comeback now.

"We have played well in this tournament, finished at the top of the table in the league phase. We have had back-to-back losses, but now it's all about coming back. We have to rise after defeat in our game against KKR. And we have players who can win matches. There's a lot of experienced and in-form players," he said.

The former India batsman concluded with the statement that both the teams will be under pressure as they are looking to book a spot in the final.

"We have played all the KKR bowlers in the past and we have had success against the team. We defeated them in the first half of the tournament. We lost to KKR in the UAE phase of the tournament, but we were in control in some parts of that match as well. However, in the next match, both teams will be under the same pressure as both sides are playing for a spot in the Final," he signed off.