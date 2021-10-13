IPL 2021 Playoffs | Jos Buttler has the character and personality to captain Virat Kohli and RCB, opines Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan opines that Jos Buttler has the character and personality to captain the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Virat Kohli. Vaughan added that Buttler has the skills to replicate the captaincy and cool of MS Dhoni and hence can be a good choice to lead RCB from season onwards.

RCB will look for the best prospects for captaincy in the upcoming mega IPL auction as their long-serving skipper Virat Kohli has decided to step down from the leadership role. Kohli’s captaincy ended with RCB losing to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Eliminator on Monday. A lot of international superstars will be jumping in the auction as it is being believed that the teams won’t be able to retain too many players in the 2022 auctions.

Michael Vaughan has suggested England vice-captain Jos Buttler’s name for the RCB captaincy as he believes Buttler is best suited for the role.

"I will throw you a name. This name is out of the box. He’s from another franchise and he may retain him but I would choose Jos Buttler to go there and be the captain. He’s got it in him to be like MS Dhoni. I have no doubt about him," said Vaughan on Cricbuzz.

"He’s been playing for the Indian side under Eoin Morgan. Tactically very astute. Again, I don’t know what Rajasthan are thinking of doing with him. But I would personally take Buttler to the RCB camp, put him behind the stumps and ask him to captain."

The former England skipper added that it’s about who has the skill set to manage Virat Kohli in the dressing room.

"It’s just that who’s got the character and personality to go in there and captain Virat Kohli, and that’s got to be a skillful person, who knows himself, knows T20 cricket very cleverly, knows how to manage people and particular someone like Virat Kohli. Once you are the captain, now you are just in the ranks and be that senior player.

"Those senior players who have been captain even though they are always saying ‘I was in that position. Only for a short while, I’ll just jump back in the dressing room and be a part… the foot-soldier once again. It’s always difficult so they’re going to need a very skillful man manager to go in there and captain RCB," the former England skipper.