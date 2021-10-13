IPL 2021 Playoffs | Delhi Capitals can manage with 5 bowlers if R Ashwin bowls his 4 overs, believes Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra believes that Delhi Capitals (DC) can manage with the five-bowler theory only when Ravichandran Ashwin bowls his quota of four overs. Chopra’s comments come ahead of IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 between DC and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)to be played on Thursday, October 13 in Sharjah.

Ashwin is currently having a forgettable IPL 2021 season and has managed to pick only five wickets in 12 matches with a disappointing average of 60.80 and a strike-rate of 49. The 35-year-old, who was recently picked in India's T20 World Cup 2021 squad, hasn’t bowled out his quota of four overs in the last two games. Chopra said that the five-bowler theory will work for the Rishabh Pant-led side only if they bowl out Ashwin.

"You can manage with five bowlers but then Ravichandran Ashwin has to bowl his quota of overs. You are not getting him to bowl at all, either he is not doing or you are not giving. The fact of the matter is that he is not giving you the overs that he should," Chopra said.

"He is an India player. If he doesn't bowl well or he doesn't give four overs, however many bowlers you play, you are going to be short," the former India cricketer added.

The 44-year-old also highlighted the importance of rotating the bowlers well. Chopra hinted that Avesh Khan, who has 23 wickets to his name in the ongoing season, but has also leaked 78 runs for 1 wicket in last two matches, should be kept away from death over bowling."The second point is the distribution of overs, Avesh Khan's confidence has gone slightly down in the last two matches. So please use him properly and see who all have overs left," Aakash Chopra stated.

The 44-year-old also highlighted the importance of rotating the bowlers well. Chopra hinted that DC pacer Avesh Khan may have picked 23 wickets in the tournament but has been far from his best in the last two matches, leaking 78 runs for just 1 wicket and should be kept away from death over bowling.

"Kagiso Rabada should have bowled the last over in the last match. He has not been hit for a four by Dhoni in his entire life. Dhoni was in front and you didn't give him the bowling. You felt his day was not going good, he had given only 23 runs in three overs. So just get the right bowlers to do the right things."