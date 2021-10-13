'Have no respect for Curtly Ambrose whatsoever, let him know that', declares Chris Gayle

"No, he (Gayle) is not an automatic choice for me. The few home series (West Indies) just played, he had no scores of significance, and I have said before that if he did not do well in those home series, he should not go to the World Cup. However, he will be at the World Cup, but for me, he is definitely not an automatic choice for starting... If he gets it going on the day, he can be destructive, but he has not done much in the last 18 months or so to really make me think he will set the World Cup alight," Ambrose had told the Mason & Guest show.