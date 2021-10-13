'Have no respect for Curtly Ambrose whatsoever, let him know that', declares Chris Gayle

Today at 12:30 PM
Chris Gayle has slammed Curtly Ambrose for publicly talking about his poor from and said that he has got no respect left for the West Indies legend now. Gayle added that Ambrose has something 'against' him ever since his retirement from international and that he is just hungry for attention.
The comments from the 42-year-old have come after Amrose's comment to a radio station in Barbados a few days ago.
"No, he (Gayle) is not an automatic choice for me. The few home series (West Indies) just played, he had no scores of significance, and I have said before that if he did not do well in those home series, he should not go to the World Cup. However, he will be at the World Cup, but for me, he is definitely not an automatic choice for starting... If he gets it going on the day, he can be destructive, but he has not done much in the last 18 months or so to really make me think he will set the World Cup alight," Ambrose had told the Mason & Guest show.
The comments have not gone down well with the 'Universe Boss' and he has made sure that Ambrose knows about it.
"I can tell you personally and you can let him know that Chris Gayle, the Universe Boss, have no respect for Curtly Ambrose whatsoever," Gayle (42) told a radio station, The Island Tea Morning Show.
"I am speaking about Curtly Ambrose. I am singling out Curtly Ambrose, one of your own. I highly respected him when I came into the West Indies team. When I just joined the team, I looked up to this man. But I am now speaking from my heart. I don't know what, since he retired, what he had against Chris Gayle. Those negative things he has been saying within the press, I don't know if he is looking for attention but he is getting the attention. So I am just giving back the attention which he requires and which he needs," Gayle said.
"I am finished with Curtly Ambrose. I have no respect, any time I see him I will tell him as well -- 'Stop being negative, support the team ahead of the World Cup.' This team has been selected and we need past players to support us. We need that, we don't need negative energy. In other teams, their past players support their teams, why can't our own support us in a big tournament like this?
"We have won the tournament twice and we will be going for the third title. The team has seen what is happening. It is going to reflect on the team. If the past players continue being negative, I am Chris Gayle Universe Boss is going to be disrespectful, disrespectful verbally in their face. In the media as well. I am not going to take anything from any senior player. Curtly Ambrose pull your socks up, alright? Support for West Indies, ok? Support West Indies, that is the thing."
Ambrose has not straightaway responed and asked for some time to "absorb" what Gayle fiery reply to him, according to Cricbuzz.
"I will respond but I want to absorb the things he said, get my thoughts together and I will message you when I am ready to respond," Ambrose told Cricbuzz.
Gayle had a below par IPL 2021 season in which he managed to score 193 runs, the third-highest tally from a Punjab Kings (PBKS) batsman. Citing bio-bubble fatigue, Gayle left the PBKS early to refresh himself ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021.
