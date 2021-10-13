DC vs KKR | Twitter reacts as Shimron Hetmyer returns to crease from dugout after late no-ball call

Today at 9:31 PM
Shubman Gill took a stunning catch diving forward, as Shimron Hetmyer mistimed one from Varun Chakravarthy during IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. However, much to KKR’s disappointment, the batsman returned to bat after a late no-ball call.
Shimron Hetmyer had attempted a wild slog off Varun Chakravarthy, and mistimed it towards Shubman Gill who dived forward to take a stunning catch at the wide long-on boundary. The batsman had already crossed the boundary line to the team dugout, before being recalled after replays indicated that the bowler had stepped marginally.
Shreyas Iyer was awarded a free-hit, as the batsmen had crossed, and it resulted in just a single. However, Hetmyer hurt KKR with two sixes off Lockie Ferguson in the next over, before being run out for a 10-ball 17.
DC eventually finished at 135/5, after Eoin Morgan had put them in to bat.
