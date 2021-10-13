DC vs KKR | Twitter reacts as ice-cool Rahul Tripathi guides Kolkata Knight Riders into IPL 2021 final

Yesterday at 11:35 PM
Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill made a fine start in a 136-run chase, before Rahul Tripathi struck a decisive six to seal a nervy three-wicket win for Kolkata Knight Riders against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 on Wednesday. KKR will take on Chennai Super Kings in the final on Friday.
Kolkata Knight Riders needed 13 off the last four overs with eight wickets in hand. However, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Ravichandran Ashwin combined to almost pull off a heist for the ages, reducing the equation to 6 off 2 with three wickets in hand. Ashwin managed to send back Shakib Al Hasan and Sunil Narine off successive deliveries, before Rahul Tripathi tonked the hattrick ball downtown to seal the deal for KKR.
The platform was laid by Venkatesh Iyer, who maintained a fine start to his IPL career, scoring a third fifty in his debut season. He was well supported by Shubman Gill (46), with whom he put on 96 in 12.2 overs. However, KKR stuttered late in the chase, losing five wickets for 7 runs in overs from 17.1 to 19.4, as the equation went from 13 off 24 to 6 off 2, before Tripathi unleashed his brilliance.
Earlier, Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan got Delhi Capitals off to a fluent start, scoring 32 off the first four overs after Eoin Morgan opted to bowl. However, Varun Chakravarthy (2/26) trapped Shaw leg-before on the first ball of the spell, and the scoring slowed considerably thereafter. DC eventually finished at 135/5, after Eoin Morgan had put them in.
KKR will take on the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2021 final in Dubai on Friday, October 15.
This is the third time that KKR have qualified for the IPL final after 2012 and 2014. They’d emerged champions on both previous occasions, beating CSK and Punjab Kings respectively.
October 13, 2021
Rahul Tripathi playing slowly just to finish off in style
sab wikcket de denge sirf Tripathi marega.
prisoner rahul tripathi in delhi jail
Man. Rahul Tripathi... Take a bow.
4️⃣ dots... 6️⃣ needed off 2️⃣...
Rahul Tripathi be like: Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost
DC fans started thinking about finals
Le Rahul Tripathi * : pic.twitter.com/gL1b49Bqid
Really
A guy carrying that smiling face always can never choke under pressure.. Huge yet a thrilling WIN for #KKR!!! #Tripathi #KKRvDC
Rahul Tripathi played shot of his life.. OMG whattt a thriller that was #IPL2021 #DCvsKKR
- Venkatesh Iyer
- Shubman Gill
- Eoin Morgan
- Varun Chakravarthy
- Ravichandran Ashwin
- Rahul Tripathi
- Ipl
- Ipl 2021
- Indian Premier League 2021
- Indian Premier League
- Delhi Capitals
- Kolkata Knight Riders
