DC vs KKR | Twitter reacts as ice-cool Rahul Tripathi guides Kolkata Knight Riders into IPL 2021 final

The platform was laid by Venkatesh Iyer, who maintained a fine start to his IPL career, scoring a third fifty in his debut season. He was well supported by Shubman Gill (46), with whom he put on 96 in 12.2 overs. However, KKR stuttered late in the chase, losing five wickets for 7 runs in overs from 17.1 to 19.4, as the equation went from 13 off 24 to 6 off 2, before Tripathi unleashed his brilliance.