Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings resigns after his three-year stint

Earl Eddings has resigned from the post of Cricket Australia chairman although he was supposed to be handed an extension according to the official statement issued by CA last month. Eddings was appointed as the chairman in 2018 in the wake of the ball tampering incident in South Africa.

Eddings was opposed by two state associations - New South Wales and Queensland, as he desired to continue serving as the chairman. The second-half of Edding's tenure was dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic which led to 50 percent revenue cuts to state associations which was later brought down to 12.5 percent and the postponement of tour of South Africa this year.

Despite the opposition from the two states, Cricket Australia has last month issued an official statement saying that they endorse the second term for Eddings. Accoridng to reports, withdrawal of support from Western Australia made it impossible for him to continue as an elected chairman as getting the manadatory four votes from six states would have become impossible. Eddings said that he hopes state and territory associations can work in unison following his resignation.

"It is my sincere hope that following my resignation the State and Territory associations can unite and work together in the best interests of cricket, allowing the focus to return to the sport ahead of the 2021-22 season.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to be able to serve the sport I love as a Cricket Australia director. In that time, and particularly during my time as Chair, we have navigated some of the sport's greatest challenges, including rebuilding the trust and reputation of Australian cricket after the Newlands incident and, more recently, the enormous impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on domestic and international cricket," Eddings said in a statement.

"I am particularly proud of our collective efforts to overcome the challenges of Covid-19 to stage a hugely successful Indian tour last summer and ensure the Ashes can go ahead this summer. It has been terrific to be involved in the growth of the women's game in recent years, from the success of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup and Women's Big Bash League to the continued increase in girls taking up our sport. I have also been pleased to strengthen relations with the players through the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA).

"I would like to extend my thanks to all of those who have worked hard to support the sport, and me personally, during my term as Chair - my fellow directors and the entire Cricket Australia team, the players and coaching staff, the Australian Cricketers' Association, the State and Territory cricket associations, our commercial and international partners and every club member and volunteer who keeps the sport thriving in the community," he added.