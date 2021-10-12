T20 World Cup 2021 | There will be no conflict between MS Dhoni and Ravi Shastri, says Aakash Chopra

Today at 8:26 PM
Ahead of the T20 World Cup which begins on October 17, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has stated that there will be no conflict between India head coach Ravi Shastri and mentor MS Dhoni. He further added that both Dhoni and Shastri are strong characters and together they can do wonders.
The BCCI on September 8 announced MS Dhoni as Team India’s mentor for the upcoming T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman which begins on October 17. The former India captain had announced his retirement from international cricket last year on August 15. The 40-year-old is currently featuring in IPL, and on Sunday, the wicketkeeper-batsman led his franchise Chennai Super Kings into the tournament final.
The presence of MS Dhoni in the dressing room will boost the confidence of the players, and his vast experience will benefit the Virat Kohli-led side in the ICC mega event. Ravi Shastri, who is likely to step down as India’s head coach will be eyeing to end his tenure on a high note by winning the T20 World Cup title.
Meanwhile, replying to a cricket fan’s question regarding the possibility of conflict between Dhoni and India head coach Ravi Shastri, Aakash Chopra stated that there will be no difference of opinion between the two. He further added that both Dhoni and Shastri are strong characters and together they can do wonders.
"I am pretty sure there will be no conflict with coach Ravi Shastri. Both Dhoni and Shastri are strong characters and, if they work together, they can do wonders. They have a common goal,” Chopra said on his Youtube channel.
“He will help India in picking the right XI. He will read the pitch conditions very well. Players who are down on confidence will look to MSD for inspiration and gain confidence. Dhoni knows how to keep the team united and he will ensure that India keeps it simple,” Chopra said.
India will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai.
