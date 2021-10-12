T20 World Cup 2021 | Change in management shouldn’t have happened before a mega event like T20 World Cup, says Hasan Ali

Just a month before the 2021 T20 World Cup, Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis resigned from their respective roles in September after working for two years with the team. Ramiz Raja was appointed as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board and he announced Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander as the batting and bowling consultants respectively. Sharing his views on the resignation of Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis, Pakistani bowler Hasan Ali stated that a change in management before an important tournament like T20 World Cup shouldn’t have happened.

"As far as Viki [Waqar Younis] bhai is concerned, before such a mega event this change in management shouldn't have happened but obviously, it's not in my hands.I admire Waqar Younis and all the work I have done with him. I really enjoyed my time with him but unfortunately, he isn't here and we have to move on. We will move and try to give our best," Hasan Ali said, reported ESPNcricinfo.

India, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Afghanistan are grouped together in the super 12 stages of the 2021 T20 World Cup. Pakistan will play against India on October 24 while the fixture against New Zealand is on October 26. Speaking on the matches against arch-rivals India and then New Zealand, Hasan Ali has opined that the team does not have any room to get complacent and should not take these matches lightly.

"Obviously a lot of hype has already been created about our first two games with India and New Zealand. We don't have any room to get complacent and we can't afford to take these matches lightly. We will go all prepared from the first game and obviously when you go on with the win from the opening game it boosts your confidence. Pressure is there but we all are professional and we know how to deal with it. We have a good combination and the ability to beat any team in the world. I have full faith in my team that we will give 100 per cent. I don't claim that we will come back with the trophy because the results are not in our hands. What we have in our hands is the effort we can put in and we can ensure we will give a fair fight in every game we play. I have to win games for my team no matter where I bowl or bowl with a new or old ball," he concluded.