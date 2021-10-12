Reports | Avesh Khan to stay back in UAE as net bowler for Indian team

Delhi Capitals’ young pace sensation Avesh Khan becomes the second fast bowler after Umran Malik, who has been asked to join as Team India’s net bowler for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The ICC mega event is scheduled to begin on October 17 in UAE and Oman.

A BCCI source on Tuesday stated that Avesh Khan has been included in the team as a net bowler, but if team management feels, he can be promoted to the standby list.

"The national selectors have decided to also include Avesh in the mix. As of now, he will be a net bowler but if the team management feels, he can be upgraded," a BCCI source close to the selection committee told PTI on Tuesday.

Avesh Khan has been sensational for the Delhi Capitals in the 14th edition of the IPL as he has clinched 23 wickets so far at an economy rate of 7.50. The 24-year-old is second in the list of leading wicket-takers which is only bettered by Harshal Patel with 32 wickets. The young fast bowler has played a crucial role in Delhi Capitals’ journey to the playoffs in IPL 2021.