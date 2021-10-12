RCB should not retain AB de Villiers in mega auction, says Brian Lara

Brian Lara has named Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal as his three choices for RCB to retain in IPL 2022, and omitted AB de Villiers from his list. Citing his reason, Lara stated that De Villiers is not getting any younger and he does not feature in any cricket leagues other than IPL.

The journey of Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021 ended with a defeat against Kolkata knight Riders in the Eliminator of IPL 2021. Virat Kohli‘s IPL captaincy stint also ended as the Bangalore-based franchise suffered a four-wicket defeat against the Eoin Morgan-led side on Monday in Sharjah. Earlier, ahead of the second leg of the tournament, Kohli had announced that he will be stepping down as RCB captain after the conclusion of the 14th edition of IPL. Royal Challengers Bangalore have not won a single title since IPL's inaugural season in 2008.

There will be a mega auction for the 2022 season, and as reports suggest, it will be scheduled between December 2021 and January 2022. Most of the big names will be available for the mega auction, with franchises allowed to retain only three players.

Naming his three choices for the IPL 2021, former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara has preferred Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, and Devdutt Padikkal as his three retentions for the upcoming season, and he excluded AB de Villiers from his list.

"I think they have got to make some tough decisions. Of course, Maxwell has come in and listening to what their coaches have to say about him, he has pretty much delivered what was expected of him. Virat Kohli is a franchise winner anywhere he goes so he is going to be retained in that position. You want to go for people, who you feel, if you put them in the market, you can get them back. I would go with Maxwell as a second choice. And also, maybe a player like Padikkal,” Lara told Cricket.com

AB de Villiers scored 313 runs from 15 matches at an average of 31.30 in IPL 2021, but the UAE leg has been disappointing for him. Citing the reason behind the omission of De Villiers from his list of choices, Lara stated that the South African is not getting any younger and he does not feature in any cricket leagues other than IPL.

“Why would you want to retain AB de Villiers when he is not scoring runs and not getting any younger. You’re playing six weeks of cricket for the entire year and if you think he is going to be ready everytime the IPL comes around, then do it but we have seen the situation with Chris Gayle at 42. And he plays leagues after leagues all the year and still he struggles,” Lara added.