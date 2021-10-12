IPL 2021 Playoffs | Virat Kohli will see himself as a failure in IPL captaincy, says Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan has stated that Virat Kohli will see himself as a failure in IPL captaincy as he could not win a single title for his franchise. He further added that Kohli has fallen a long way short as the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Indian team in limited-overs cricket.

Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a four-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Eliminator on Monday in Sharjah, and ended their journey in IPL 2021. Batting first, RCB scored a meager total of 138. Sunil Narine was the pick of the bowlers for KKR as he troubled the Bangalore batting line-up by picking 4 wickets for 21 runs. The Eoin Morgan-led side completed the run chase in 19.4 overs and won the Eliminator by four wickets.

With the Royal Challengers Bangalore's defeat against the Kolkata-based franchise, Virat Kohli‘s captaincy stint also ended. Earlier in the season, ahead of the Bangalore-based franchise's first league match in the second leg of IPL 2021, Kohli had announced that he will be stepping down as RCB captain after the conclusion of the 14th edition of IPL. Despite clinching a lot of batting records during his tenure as captain of the team, the 32-year-old couldn’t win a title for the RCB.

Meanwhile, former England captain Michael Vaughan shared his views on Kohli's IPL captaincy, and stated that the 32-year-old will see himself as a failure in IPL captaincy as he could not win a title for RCB despite his brilliant batting records.

"His legacy as captain in IPL cricket would be one that didn't win. That's what it's about – high-level sport is about getting over the line, winning trophies, particularly when you're at the standard of what Virat Kohli is at. I'm certainly not saying that he is, but he will see himself as a failure in IPL captaincy – because he is such a driven player and person – since he's not got that trophy in his hands," Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

Speaking on Kohli's captaincy in limited-overs, Vaughan stated that the 32-year-old has been terrific as a Test cricket captain, but he has fallen a long way short while leading the Indian team in limited-overs and the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL.

"In terms of what Virat is doing with the Test team and Test match cricket, developing the Indian team, he is terrific. You'd have to say and be honest, that in one-day cricket and T20 for the national side and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, he has fallen a long way short. The talent and the squad that he has to work with is right up there with the best. The RCB team over the years is very top-heavy with the batting. This year, with the quality of Maxwell and Harshal Patel and Chahal, they had the bowling to match the batting, and yet they have fallen short," said Vaughan.

Virat Kohli took over the RCB captaincy from Daniel Vettori in 2013 and led the Bangalore-based franchise in 140 matches winning 66 out of it. Under Kohli's captaincy, RCB reached the IPL finals in 2016, but they ended up as runner-up of the tournament. Royal Challengers Bangalore had qualified for the playoffs in the last two seasons, but the franchise could not make it into the finals.